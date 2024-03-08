Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal Surprises 16-Year-Old Struggling To Find Size 23 Shoes With Incredible Gift

2023 Shaq's Fun House Big Game Weekend SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 10: Shaquille O'Neal attends Shaq's Fun House Big Game Weekend at Talking Stick Resort on February 10, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images/Getty Images)

By Jen Townley

Jor’el Bolden has had a hard time finding shoes that fit, according to inspiremore.com. Stores don’t make them in his size so he needs them custom-made.

Obviously custom made shoes aren’t cheap! KCTV5 News reports the shoes cost $2,000 a pair.

Jor’el’s family set up a GoFundMe to ask for help.

His Kansas City community came through helping him raise more than $12,000.

Once the news covered his story the information made its way to the one and only Shaquille O’Neal.

Shaq feels Jor’el’s pain since he’s a size 22.

Shaq made a super sized donation. He sent three boxes filled with clothes and of course shoes! 20 pairs of shoes! Since Jor’el is only 16 and his foot is still growing, he says he’ll use all of the donated money to buy bigger shoes when it’s time.


