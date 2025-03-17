Sheriff’s K9 dog sniffs out copper theft suspect

An accused copper thief was able to run away from Tulsa County deputies, but they say he couldn’t hide from their K-9 dog.

Deputies say they were called out to a scene near 66th Street North and Lewis on Friday, where a property owner told them he scared off a man stealing copper by firing a shot into the ground.

They say they found 39-year-old Christopher Gilbert but lost him during a foot chase.

That’s when they say Kaine the K-9 dog arrived and sniffed out Gilbert’s hiding place under a mobile home.

K-9 Kaine Courtesy: Tulsa County Sheriff's Office

He’s been jailed on a complaint of 2nd-degree burglary.