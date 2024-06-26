Shots fired outside Tulsa County Courthouse

Tulsa police said someone fired gunshots in a parking garage outside the Tulsa County Courthouse Wednesday afternoon.

According to TPD, the situation appears to be related to a hearing that had just taken place inside the courthouse. We’re told that hearing was related to the killing of a 12-year-old.

“Words were exchanged and that culminated into an altercation where someone decided to pull out a gun and fire multiple rounds in the parking garage.” Captain Richard Meulenberg said.

TPD said they were not aware of anyone being hit by the gunfire and said the search for a suspect was ongoing.



