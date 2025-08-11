Silver Alert issued for 71-year-old woman last seen in Bristow

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — Deputies in Okmulgee County are asking the community to keep an eye out for a missing woman.

Authorities say Patretia Mathews was last seen in Bristow on Friday wearing a blue shirt and blue shorts. The sheriff’s office says Matthews also struggles with dementia.

Mathews is described as having blue eyes, is 5′ 4″ tall, and weighs 245 pounds.

Authorities say they are actively searching in the area of Jones and Webster Roads and are asking people not to start their own searches, as it can distract the dogs searching for her and slow the response.

If you see Mathews, call the sheriff’s office at 918-759-2235.