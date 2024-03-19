Sisters in Missouri vying for World Record for Oldest Living Siblings

Six sisters with combined age of 570 believe they’re oldest sibling group in world!

The Overall sisters from Farmington, Missouri, have submitted a video to Guinness World Records with hopes of snagging the title for the longest-living six siblings, according to the Daily Mail.

The eldest sister is 101-years-young, while the youngest is 88.

They also have a brother Stanley but he died. Stanley would have been 102 this week.

In 2023, 13 Dutch siblings broke the Guinness World Record with a combined age of 1,116.

The Beers siblings from the Netherlands, with six girls and nine boys, surpassed the previous family who had a combined age of 1,075.