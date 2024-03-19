Sisters in Missouri vying for World Record for Oldest Living Siblings

Guinness World Records

By Jen Townley

Six sisters with combined age of 570 believe they’re oldest sibling group in world!

The Overall sisters from Farmington, Missouri, have submitted a video to Guinness World Records with hopes of snagging the title for the longest-living six siblings, according to the Daily Mail.

The eldest sister is 101-years-young, while the youngest is 88.

They also have a brother Stanley but he died. Stanley would have been 102 this week.

In 2023, 13 Dutch siblings broke the Guinness World Record with a combined age of 1,116.

The Beers siblings from the Netherlands, with six girls and nine boys, surpassed the previous family who had a combined age of 1,075.

Jen Townley

Jen Townley

Listen to Jen Townley weekday mornings on the KRMG Morning News with Dan Potter

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595
    More From K95.5

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!