Skiatook Paws & Claws to hold Bingo Night fundraiser in Owasso

OWASSO, Okla. — A local animal rescue hopes to hit the jackpot with their biggest fundraiser yet.

It’s not your typical bingo night. Skiatook Paws & Claws has turned their quarterly fundraiser into a high-energy event with prizes that would make any game show jealous. There will be a TV, a boat rental at CrossTimbers Marina and even a one-night stay at their lakeside cottages. There’s a GoPro, spa certificates and much more up for grabs.

The $45 entry fee gets you eight bingo games, plus free food and drinks all night long. If you are feeling lucky, you can add on their 50-50 game for an extra $20.

“The last couple times the pots hit about a thousand dollars,” says Janelle Kingsley, Events Coordinator of Skiatook Paws & Claws. “So the winner walks away with $500 and we’re walking around with $500. So I think the max that our 50-50 has ever hit has actually been $900 for the winner and us.”

Kingsley say they typically raise about $25,000 per event, but that money disappears quickly when you’re caring for sick and injured animals around the clock.

“As big as that number sounds to you and I, it’s really just a small drop in the bucket for everything. With medical cases, cats and dogs, you know, we just took in a bunch of sick cats... it’s a drop in the bucket.” says Kingsley.

Organizers usually see about 125 people, but they’re hoping for 200 tonight. They already have nearly 100 RSVPs, which is unusual since most people just show up. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7 p.m. at the Bailey Education Foundation in Owasso, located at 10502 North 110th East Avenue.