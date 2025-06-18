Slick City Action Park: Tulsa’s first-ever indoor dry slide venue

Slick City Action Park to open in Tulsa by the end of June.

Tulsa will soon have its first-ever, all-ages indoor action venue that has numerous dry slides and basketball air courts.

Soon, people of all ages will be able to enjoy Tulsa’s first-ever indoor dry slide park, complete with numerous slides, basketball air courts, a jungle gym, and a spider-web style play area.

Slick City is an all-ages park that caters to different ages groups at different times of the day. Area manager Anna Biby said the park is for children that are just learning how walk, older individuals that want a memorable way to celebrate a birthday, and all ages in between.

“What sets us apart is that we truly have something for all ages. Anything from walking age up to grandma and grandpa, and we actually had a someone just celebrate their 90th birthday with us not long ago at one of other locations,” Biby said.

One of the most popular attractions is the “Mega Launch” that hurls people into the air onto a large cushion. With attractions like Fast Lane, Rush, Big Wave, Python, Avalanche, and Dragon, there’s a slide for everyone.

Biby said the park, located on East Skelly Drive, is only a few weeks away from opening but could be open as early as next week. The action park offers party packages, group events, and fundraisers.

“We just can’t wait to get open and start working with the Tulsa community,” Biby said.