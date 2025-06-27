Slide closed in Owasso after injuries reported

Corkscrew slide
By April Hill

Owasso, Okla. — A popular piece of playground equipment at an Owasso park is sectioned off after several children were injured.

City leaders say they got several reports of injuries from the corkscrew slide at Funtastic Island.

A post on the City’s Facebook page got quite a few comments from parents reporting that injuries include a broken nose, arms and collarbone after falling off.

One parent says it’s slippery because of the nearby splashpad and children lathered in sunscreen.

The City of Owasso is in the process of removing the slide permanently.

