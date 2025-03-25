Smolder following Gem Dirt fire concerns Jenks residents

JENKS, Okla. — A smoldering fire in Jenks has impacted neighbors for the last week.

The fire started last Monday at Gem Dirt near West 101st Street and Highway 75.

Gem Dirt said they are taking every bit of direction from the Jenks Fire department.

So far, they’ve used hundreds of thousands of gallons of water to keep the smolder from spreading.

Jason Reed can see Gem Dirt from his backyard. He said ethat ven though the fire is contained, the smoke is still causing big problems.

“I feel like the threat level of the fire hopping the creek is subsided but what the entire neighborhood and really city is dealing with now is the smoke overtaking. Right now, we’re fortunate the wind is blowing a little bit not our direction, but when it’s blowing our direction, that smoke, it just overtakes,” said Reed.

To minimize smoke damage, he and his family have taped up doorways and windows inside the home. They also have multiple air purifiers inside the home.

“I mean, my neighbor had to go check into the ER. We’ve had people on our neighborhood thread had to go to the hospital for lung, asthma issues. It’s really wreaking some havoc. The fire threat is gone but the smoke is doing some damage,” said Reed.

Jenks Mayor Cory Box posted on Facebook: