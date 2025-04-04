Snow flurries possible this weekend

TULSA — We could be in for a mix of severe weather this weekend as many Oklahomans are still recovering from a tornado earlier in the week.

Meteorologist Karen Hatfield, with the National Weather Service, says we’ll start with a chance for heavy rain early Saturday morning that could continue into the daytime hours, which could lead to flooding.

“That will shift off to the east and then we’re going to have a cold front move through that could lead to the next chance for precipitation shifting to snow,” said Hatfield.

Hatfield says accumulation will be low but could make travel conditions difficult in spots.

The sunshine will return Monday with a high of 66 degrees.