SoberLife Recovery opens Legacy House in Tulsa

SoberLife Recovery Inc. announced the opening of a new recovery home in Tulsa.

Legacy House is a recovery home dedicated to providing justice-involved men with stability, healing, and long-term transformation.

Services offered through Legacy House include mental healthcare, peer support, life skills, employment assistance, trauma recovery coaching, community engagement, legal help and reentry planning.

“We built Legacy House to honor dignity, restore hope, and empower men to rewrite their stories,” says Travis Anderson, Co-founder and CFO of SoberLife Recovery. “This is about stewardship of lives, families, and futures.”

Legacy House is partnered with Family & Children’s Services, Tulsa County Alternative Courses, and GRAND Mental Health. These partners help the nonprofit to provide the necessary services to its residents.

For more information on SoberLife Recovery and Legacy House, click here.