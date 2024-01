SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Spring Police say the southbound lanes of Highway 97 are blocked due to a train derailment.

Capt. Todd Enzbrenner says there were no injuries and there is no danger to the public.

Motorists will have to find an alternative route to the south side of town.

Northbound lanes are unaffected at this time.

Estimated closure time is 5 to 6 hours.

