Special screening of ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ held in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A special screening of ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ was held in Tulsa for Osage Nation citizens who took part in the movie.

The screening was held at AMC 20 near 41st and Yale on Saturday.

The movie, based on David Grann’s bestselling book of the same name, is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the Osage Nation and a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the “Reign of Terror”.

After the screening, participants were shuttled back to the Osage Nation Casino where they were greeted by the film’s director Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, and Lilly Gladstone.

The cast also includes Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, William Belleau, Louis Cancelmi, Tatanka Means, Michael Abbot Jr., Pat Healy, Scott Shepard, Jason Isbell, and Sturgill Simpson.

Tulsa Fire Lieutenant Craig Deerinwater attended the Osage Nation premier of Killers of the Flower Moon last night. ... Posted by Tulsa Firefighters on Sunday, July 9, 2023

One member of the cast included Tulsa Fire Lieutenant Craig Deerinwater, who has also had roles in Reservation Dogs, Tulsa King and other projects, according to the Tulsa Firefighters Union.

“This film was his first break onto the big screen which has led to recurring roles in Reservation Dogs, an appearance in Tulsa King, and multiple other projects currently underway. Proud of our Brother!” the Union said on social media.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” will be released in theaters in October. After its theater run, it will be streamed globally on Apple TV+.