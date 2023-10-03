Special session focused on taxes begins Tuesday

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — State lawmakers return to the Oklahoma Capitol Tuesday for a special session focused on cutting or even eliminating certain taxes altogether.

Gov. Kevin Stitt said the state’s rainy day fund is fuller than ever, and that the state’s surplus shows Oklahomans are being overtaxed. Stitt said the special session should offer inflation relief and put Oklahoma “on the path to zero” percent income taxes.

“You do that when you have a budget surplus,” Stitt said on the FOX Business Network in late August before calling for a special session. “So it just makes common sense. You either raise expenses or you cut revenue.”

Stitt said the cuts he is proposing will not impact current funding levels for state agencies, but Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat (R-Edmond) said he is concerned about completely eliminating the state’s income tax after the state just spent a record amount of money on reforming education.

“We’re not opposed to tax cuts or tax reform,” Treat said. “What we’d be opposed to is doing it without a plan and a long-term strategy on sustainability to pay for public services like education, health, and first responders. We didn’t request it. The governor did it. We won’t do anything reckless.”

Treat said a section of the governor’s special session call to pass a law involving potential future court rulings “blowing a four billion dollar hole in the state budget” problematic.

Stitt said lawmakers should pass a bill that says if tribal citizens living on tribal lands are ever found to not have to pay income taxes to the state, then no one should.

“If some Oklahomans don’t pay taxes, then all of them shouldn’t have to pay taxes,” Stitt said about a potential ruling that could result from the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision. The decision reaffirmed the tribal boundaries in the eastern part of the state, declaring that Oklahoma’s Indian reservations were never disestablished when Oklahoma became a state.

Treat said such a trigger law is concerning, and he and other state senators have not received any financial projections to ease their fears.

“I look forward to the governor proposing a budget that projects a four billion dollar cut because his previous five budgets have been the largest in state history,” Treat said.

Stitt said it was the legislature that passed the state’s budget again after he vetoed portions of it.

House Speaker Charles McCall (R-Atoka) said he is open to a tax cut of some kind, even if it’s not everything the governor is asking for.

“They’re still experiencing high levels of inflation in their personal budgets, and we should give them a tax break,” McCall said.

McCall said a tax cut would actually spur more people to spend money and bring more revenue to the state through the state’s portion of the sales tax.

“Tax cuts themselves don’t mean less revenue for the state,” McCall said. “I think those who would say it’s four billion dollars of income to the state are not looking at the dynamics of when you lower taxes, people spend more.”

Democrats and Stitt have been pushing for the elimination of the state’s portion of the grocery sales tax, but Democrats have also called for the state to restore education funding levels to what they were before the tax cuts implemented during Former Gov. Mary Fallin’s administration.