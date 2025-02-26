Sperry man gets 9 years in federal prison for blowing up mailbox

A Sperry man has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison for blowing up a mailbox that he thought belonged to his ex-wife, prosecutors say.

They say that when 57-year-old Patrick Nile Starkey blew up the mailbox in June of last year, he was trying to harass his ex-wife, with whom he’s had domestic issues in the past as well, according to court records.

As it turns out, prosecutors say he didn’t even get the right mailbox, that it belonged to an innocent third party.

They say that FLOCK cameras helped track down Starkey and that investigators found homemade bombs at his house matching the kind at the mailbox.

They say he admitted to the crime.