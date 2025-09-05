Stabbing case evidence found in pond

TULSA — Dive teams, with the Tulsa Police Department and the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office, recovered evidence yesterday from a private pond near 91st and 225th E. Ave. in Broken Arrow after a stabbing at a south Tulsa sports bar last month.

The victim was stabbed at Rooster’s Sport Bar near 71st and Memorial.

Police say two women were arrested after they found a man with a significant abdominal wound.

Alexandra Roth was pulled over near the Highway 169 and the BA Expressway interchange and arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon.

The driver of the getaway car, Sumar Williams, as arrested for accessory after the fact.

The 34-year-old man in the parking lot with a stab wound was taken to the hospital in critical condition and underwent surgery.