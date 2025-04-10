Standoff in McIntosh County ends in house fire and death of suspect, authorities say

Authorities said a standoff ended in a house fire and the death of the suspect in McIntosh County on Monday.

The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said they were called to assist the Checotah Police with arresting a suspect involved in an altercation on Monday.

The suspect, John Berry, allegedly threatened law enforcement with a rifle before barricading himself in a house.

MCSO said Berry fired at drones, and the house caught fire.

He allegedly fired at officers and deputies before disappearing into the house after they returned fire.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) confirmed Berry’s death.

Berry’s body was found after firefighters extinguished the house fire.

It is unknown whether the suspect was killed by gunfire or the house fire.

OHP said this an ongoing investigation.