Standoff in midtown Tulsa leads to arrest of robbery suspect (Tulsa Police Department)

TULSA, Okla. — A standoff in midtown Tulsa led to the arrest of a robbery suspect on Thursday.

At around 5 p.m., an officer saw the suspect, later identified as Adrian Hatfield, spray graffiti near 1st and Lewis. The officer also noticed that Hatfield had a gun in his waistband.

When the officer tried to detain Hatfield, he took off running and ran into a nearby house.

He refused to come out, which led to numerous officers surrounding the home.

They gave Hatfield several commands for him to come out, but he still refused.

While police were working on getting a warrant, they were able to make contact with him on the phone and eventually convinced him to leave the home and surrender.

Hatfield had an outstanding warrant related to an armed robbery case and is a convicted felon.

Hatfield does fall under the McGirt ruling so he will either be prosecuted in Tribal or federal court.