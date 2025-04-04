Standoff in Wagoner County ends in officer-involved shooting, authorities say

Standoff in Wagoner County ends in officer-involved shooting, authorities say (FOX23.com News Staff)
By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office and Muscogee Lighthorse Police said a standoff south of Porter ended in an officer-involved shooting on Thursday night.

Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott and Muscogee Lighthorse Police Deputy Chief Jerry Smith said a suspect confronted a family member with a gun at a home near 1st Street about a quarter mile south of Highway 51.

When deputies responded, the suspect locked himself in a trailer behind the home and refused to comply with law enforcement commands.

The situation led to a standoff that ended in an officer-involved shooting.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Sheriff Elliott and Deputy Chief Smith would not say which agency fired the shots.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is on the way to the scene and will take over the investigation.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!