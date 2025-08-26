State AG raises alarm on “designer Xanax”

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is trying to stay ahead of drug traffickers who are selling a synthetic unregulated drug often referred to as “designer Xanax.”

Drummond has joined a coalition of 20 state attorneys general in sending a letter to U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Administrator Terry Cole, calling the drug “highly potent and unpredictable.”

They say Narcan is ineffective against bromazolam overdoses.

“We’re seeing the devastating impact of this drug firsthand in Oklahoma and across the country,” said Drummond.

The letter states, “Despite its clear dangers, bromazolam remains unscheduled at the federal level, creating significant challenges for law enforcement and public health officials trying to respond to this emerging crisis. Without scheduling, this drug continues to evade traditional regulatory and prosecutorial tools, hindering interdiction efforts and enabling continued distribution through illicit channels.”

Drummond says, “Every day we delay scheduling bromazolam is another day this lethal substance remains accessible to those who would exploit and endanger our citizens.”

Drummond says taking emergency action would help law enforcement remove the drug from circulation and send a signal it has no place on the streets.