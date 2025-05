State of emergency declared in Fort Gibson following severe weather

FORT GIBSON, Okla. — A state of emergency was declared in Fort Gibson following severe weather.

The declaration comes after severe storms caused extensive damage.

Town officials held a meeting Wednesday morning where the board of trustees declared a state of emergency.

According to town officials, this will allow the town to make quicker decisions and free up the budget for storm recovery. The declaration is expected to last until the end of the week.