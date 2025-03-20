State launches online dashboard to track measles in Oklahoma

Oklahoma Measles Dashboard
By Skyler Cooper

With measles outbreaks in other parts of the country, and four probable cases here in Oklahoma, the state has set up a dashboard to track the disease.

It will show the total number of cases - both probable and confirmed - plus hospitalizations, deaths and vaccination status.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health said the site will be used to share any potential public exposure notices as they are identified

We’re told the dashboard will be updated every Tuesday.

OSDH said the previously known probable cases were all in unvaccinated people.

There were no new cases reported this week.

Click here to access the measles dashboard

