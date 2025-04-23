State lawmakers close to cracking down on possessing abortion inducing medications

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Mifepristone is one of two drugs used to perform chemical abortions. While Oklahoma has long banned abortion including in cases of rape and incest, some state lawmakers believe many people are having abortions at home with pills they order off the internet.

A new law is one vote away from the governor’s desk that would crack down on that.

The State of Oklahoma cracked down on abortion three years ago. Now, the the state legislature is cracking down on the most commonly used abortion pill, mifepristone.

“We are here to protect the life of unborn children and mothers as well,” said State Sen. David Bullard (R-Durant).

House Bill 1168 is one yes vote away from Gov. Kevin Stitt’s desk.

It would make it a felony to possess and or deliver mifepristone and its partner drug misoprostol as well as any other drug developed that would assist a woman in terminating her pregnancy.

There are exceptions for medical professionals who are in possession of the pill and use it for other purposes, but anyone else would face a $100,000 fine and up to 10 years in prison.

“This is the only medical procedure in the world where the success of the procedure depends on the death of the patient,” Bullard said.

Bullard said despite the state cracking down on surgical abortions, women wishing to end their pregnancy can order abortion inducing medications online and have an abortion in the privacy of their homes without anyone ever knowing.

“I simply cannot believe we are continuing to try to create new felonies for substances that are legal,” said State Sen. Carrie Hicks (D-Oklahoma City).

Hicks spoke in opposition. She said current law is already too strict and pregnant women experiencing complications and in need of medical attention have been turned away by doctors too scared to help.

“I am appalled that we would continue to try to push the envelope when we continue to have people who are going into sepsis or go into any number of fatal conditions before they are ever able to receive any medical attention in the State of Oklahoma,” Hicks said.

The bill that has been moving through the Capitol along party lines does not criminalize miscarriages and does not put any restrictions in place on contraceptives.