State park restaurants to reopen after operator, state strike a deal

The Lookout Kitchen at Quartz Mountain State Park (TravelOK.com)
By Skyler Cooper

The Lookout Kitchen restaurants at Oklahoma state parks will reopen Tuesday, according to the the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department.

The Lookout locations at Beavers Bend, Lake Murray, Robbers Cave, Roman Nose and Quartz Mountain will reopen Tuesday, the state said Monday.

Just last week, the state suspended Lookout’s operation of those restaurants, citing noncompliance and missed payments.

On Monday, the Tourism and Recreation Department said Lookout was permitted 30 days to become compliant after that suspension and that a deal had been reached.

OTRD said Lookout would pay past due monthly payments totaling $274,585.88. The agency noted the total increased from $254,943.52 mentioned in a formal notice on May 16th. OTRD said the additional $19,642.36 accounts for Lookout’s May monthly royalty and utility payments owed.

OTRD said Lookout made the first payment of $65,000 on Monday.

“This agreement to reopen Lookout restaurants inside our state parks is a positive development for our park guests as we work to minimize disruptions to park operations,” OTRD Executive Director Sterling Zearley said. “This agreed upon payment plan gives Lookout a pathway to compliance, while also providing a valuable amenity to state park visitors.”

