State Rep. Amanda Clinton studies impact of data center expansion on Oklahoma

Tulsa County commissioners table vote on proposed new data center near Owasso (FOX23.com News Staff)
By Ben Morgan

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — State Representative Amanda Clinton of Tulsa led an interim study on how the rapid growth of data centers, particularly large hyperscale facilities, impacts Oklahoma’s water resources, power grid, and local economies.

A state representative is demanding answers about multiple data centers being developed in the state.

The study found that hyperscale data centers consume massive amounts of water and electricity, prompting concerns about sustainability and cost impacts on people who live in those communities.

Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) reported record electricity demand tied to industrial and data center growth.

Rep. Clinton sent the following statement:

“Finding reliable data on how many permanent, local jobs hyperscalers create was difficult, and I was surprised to hear the Oklahoma Department of Commerce estimate that hyperscale data centers may create fewer than 10 jobs per structure on their campus,” Clinton said. “At the same time, the capital investment is undeniable. Several companies in Tulsa are growing their businesses by building data centers or supplying the equipment that fuels this technology, and that is good news for our region. It just shows how complex this industry is, and how important it is for local leaders to fully vet these projects with transparency, and prioritize economic development that puts Oklahomans and our quality of life first.”

