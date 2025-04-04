State restores mental health funding after abrupt contract termination

KRMG has been digging into a funding cut from the State of Oklahoma for crisis intervention services in Tulsa.

Oklahoma Mental Health Commissioner Allie Friesen sent a letter to Family and Children’s Services on March 19th informing them that two contract lines were being terminated.

One, totaling $1,682,300, was for the mental health agency’s COPES program. COPES provides intervention for individuals in mental health crisis, such as having suicidal thoughts.

The second, totaling $895,000, was for the Crisis Care Center, the agency’s inpatient care facility.

The ODMHSAS letter informed FCS that funding for those programs would end April 17th.

KRMG has been in contact with the state agency, FCS, the City of Tulsa and others to understand the reasoning for the sudden cut and how it would impact services.

Before KRMG could publish this story with some of those answers, we received a major update from the ODMHSAS.

The statement reads, in part, "Family & Children’s Services had two separate contracts impacted. One was misclassified in our internal system, and upon discovery, we immediately contacted the CEO of FCS to acknowledge the error and collaborate on a solution. The second contract represented a duplicative service line that has since been consolidated under a fixed-rate contract to ensure continued payment. We are actively working with the City of Tulsa to ensure a smooth transition and renegotiations as needed for the next fiscal year."

Late Thursday, KRMG received word from Family and Children’s Services that CEO Adam Andreassen was informed at 5:30 p.m. that ODMHSAS had restored funding for COPES through the rest of the fiscal year.

This was a surprising turn of events, considering FCS said they were informed on March 27th that no money was available to restore either contract line this fiscal year.