State superintendent disgusted by student toe licking video

Reaction is pouring in nationwide after a video from a school fundraiser last week was posted on social media.

This is disgusting. We are cleaning up this filth in Oklahoma schools. Our agency is investigating. https://t.co/XdWGFy3Hc2 — Superintendent Ryan Walters (@RyanWaltersSupt) March 2, 2024

The school district near Edmond has now released a statement with more about the video.

Part of the statement from Deer Creek High School is below:

“On Thursday, February 29, 2024, Deer Creek High School hosted a student assembly called the Clash of Classes, where ninth through twelfth grade students volunteered to participate in various student-organized class competitions, in the spirit of raising money for this year’s charity recipient as a part of our Wonderful Week of Fundraising (WWF).”

The statement from the school also said, ”Moving forward, we want to learn from this experience and do better in the future.”



