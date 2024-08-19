State Supt. Ryan Walters calls for his own impeachment inquiry to start Monday at press conference

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — State Superintendent Ryan Walters held a press conference on Friday where he called for his own impeachment inquiry.

FOX23 told you earlier this week more than 20 Oklahoma lawmakers, who are all Republicans, requested an impeachment inquiry into Walters.

Walters took to the State House of Representatives where he responded to the request for an impeachment inquiry into his office by calling for it to begin Monday.

He called on the Oklahoma Speaker of the House, Charles McCall, and his lieutenant, Rep. Mark McBride, to begin impeachment proceedings on Monday.

Walters made the following statement during the press conference:

“It is time for Oklahomans to have all the answers,” he said. “For months, I have provided the legislature with a record amount of information and documentation, and I want the people of Oklahoma to see everything that my agency is doing, The Speaker wants to impeach me for his own future political advantage, so I am calling on Speaker McCall and Mark McBride to begin impeachment proceedings Monday. It’s time to end the political gamesmanship, end the fake political attacks, and end the fake controversies. My focus is on ensuring this is the greatest school year we’ve ever had for the kids of Oklahoma.”

Speaker McCall released the following statement regarding Walters’ request:

“As Speaker of the House, I remain steadfast in my position: I will not overturn the will of the people, regardless of any demands made,” he said.

“While Superintendent Walters may desire a path toward his own impeachment, my focus is firmly on the LOFT investigation into the Oklahoma State Department of Education,” McCall said. “This investigation is about ensuring taxpayer dollars are properly allocated, not targeting individuals. It is essential we understand why school districts are not receiving their required funding. My advice to Superintendent Walters is to prioritize getting resources to Oklahoma schools and improving our state’s education rankings, rather than engaging in political theatrics.”