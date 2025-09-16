State Supt. Ryan Walters calls for moment of silence for Charlie Kirk in Oklahoma schools

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — School districts are responding after State Superintendent Ryan Walters sent out a letter to parents and guardians on Monday, saying Oklahoma schools will hold a moment of silence for Charlie Kirk on Tuesday at noon.

You can read the letter sent out by Walters below:

“Dear Parents and Guardians,

In light of the recent tragedy, Oklahoma schools will join together to honor the memory of Charlie Kirk who engaged high school and college students to talk about American exceptionalism, Christianity’s role in society and our country’s history, as well as conservative values. He challenged students to think for themselves, value free speech, and engage in meaningful debate.

Tomorrow at 12:00 p.m., September 16th, our schools will hold a moment of silence to reflect on his legacy. We invite parents, families, and Oklahomans everywhere to join us from wherever you are and unite in remembrance.

This moment is about coming together to honor a man who believed in empowering the next generation with courage and conviction.

Thank you for standing with us.

For Oklahoma,

Superintendent Ryan Walters"

FOX23 has reached out to several districts in Green Country for a response and have heard back from some that said the districts already hold a state-mandated moment of silence every morning.

You can read the statement from Tulsa Public Schools below:

“Tulsa Public Schools adheres to the existing state accreditation mandate for a daily moment of silence for all students and staff at the start of each school day. Tomorrow, September 16, we will continue this practice. Our priority is to minimize disruption to the learning environment and therefore we will maintain our regular schedule. As always, we expect our school communities to focus on creating supportive learning environments that honor and respect the diverse beliefs and perspectives of our students and families.”

You can read the letter sent out by Union Public Schools below:

“Staff members and parents of the Union community:

This afternoon we received notification from the Oklahoma State Department of Education regarding a moment of silence to occur tomorrow at noon. Union Public Schools is already in compliance with state statute by ensuring that all schools have a minute of silence during every school day. During this dedicated time, students and staff members may reflect, meditate or pray regarding any topic they choose. This is done in a way that is respectful to all, honoring a large set of beliefs, customs, and religious viewpoints.

Adding another minute of silence at 12:00 as the state has requested would be unnecessarily disruptive to our schools who will have students at lunch and at recess during that time. We will ensure that our regularly scheduled minute of silence is observed as it is every day.

Thank you.

John Federline, Ed.D.

Superintendent

Union Public Schools"

You can read Bixby Public Schools’ response sent out to parents below:

“Hello Bixby Spartans,

As some of you are aware, Ryan Walters sent a message this afternoon stating that schools will observe a moment of silence tomorrow, September 16th, at noon. Bixby Public Schools already includes a moment of silence every morning in accordance with state mandates. With such short notice, we have no plans to schedule a specific additional moment of silence tomorrow at noon, due to the unstructured nature of lunches and recess. Of course, individuals are welcome to take a moment personally if they choose to do so.

Thank you!"

You can read Broken Arrow Public Schools’ letter sent out to parents below:

“This afternoon we received an email from the Oklahoma State Department of Education declaring a moment of silence tomorrow at noon. Students and staff at Broken Arrow Public Schools already participate in a state-required moment of silence each morning to reflect, pray, meditate or engage in any other silent activity. Students and staff have the freedom to use that time as they see fit.

An additional moment of silence that is expected to be observed at a specific time across more than 30 sites poses logistical challenges that will interrupt the instructional day at some sites and the lunch period at others. Our district will not observe an additional moment of silence tomorrow, however, students and staff may observe a personal, voluntary moment of silence as part of their regular routine while on our campuses.

Broken Arrow Public Schools"

You can read Owasso Public Schools’ letter sent out to parents below:

“Owasso Parents & Guardians,

We are aware that the State Department of Education has sent a message to parents stating that all Oklahoma schools are to participate in a moment of silence at noon tomorrow (Tuesday, Sept. 16).

I want to take this opportunity to remind all parents that, each day, students observe, as required by law, a full minute of silence. The purpose of that time is to allow students the opportunity to reflect, meditate, pray, or engage in any other silent activity that does not interfere with, distract, or impede other students in the exercise of their individual choices.

Students and staff have the freedom to use this time each day as they best see fit. This practice will continue tomorrow and each remaining school day.

Due to the logistical challenges of a mid-day interruption across 15 sites, our district will not observe an additional moment of silence tomorrow. However, students and staff who wish to participate in a personal, voluntary moment of silence will be free to do so.

Thank you for your continued support and partnership with Owasso Public Schools.

Sincerely,

Dr. Margaret Coates

Superintendent"

You can read Jenks Public Schools’ letter sent out to staff and parents below:

“JPS Employees & Families, This afternoon, the Oklahoma State Department of Education sent an email regarding a moment of silence at noon tomorrow, Tuesday, September 16.

JPS students already participate in a state-mandated minute of silence each morning to reflect or pray or engage in any other silent, respectful activity of their choosing. Students and staff have the freedom to use this time as they see fit. Adding a moment of silence in the middle of the instructional day would create an unnecessary disruption for students and staff. Some students will be at recess or lunch during this time.

An additional moment of silence will not be observed at Jenks Public Schools; however, students and staff may observe a personal, voluntary moment of silence as part of their regular, daily routine. We will ensure our regularly scheduled moment of silence is observed at the beginning of the school day as it is every day.

Thank you!

JPS Administration"

You can read Claremore Public Schools’ letter sent out to families below:

“CPS Families,

This afternoon, we received notification from the Oklahoma State Department of Education regarding a moment of silence to occur tomorrow at noon.

Claremore Public Schools is already in compliance with state statute by ensuring that all schools have a minute of silence during every school day.

During this dedicated time, student and staff members may reflect, meditate, or pray regarding any topic they choose. This is done in a way that is respectful to all. Adding another minute of silence at 12:00 PM, as the state has requested, would be an unnecessary disruption to our schools, which will have students at lunch and recess during that time.

Bryan Frazier, Superintendent

Claremore Public Schools"