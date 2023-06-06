State virtual charter school board’s vote to allow taxpayer-funded religious school draws fire

News that Oklahoma plans to use taxpayer funds to support a religious school has made international headlines.

It has also elicited a sharp response from any number of organizations which have vowed to take the issue to court.

On Friday, Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall appointed Brian Bobek to the virtual charter school board.

Monday, Bobek cast the deciding vote in a three to two decision to approve a Catholic online charter school.

Now, it appears the state has a long legal battle ahead of it - though state law already specifically forbids such schools.

Tulsa attorney Tim Gilpin served both as an assistant attorney general and as a member of the state board of education.

He tells KRMG the decision looks like a deliberate attempt to force a showdown on religious issues at the U.S. Supreme Court.

“I don’t know that there’s really any doubt about that,” he told KRMG Tuesday. “On one hand, you’ve got the politics, on one hand you’ve got the legal issues. It would appear the governor and his associates are clearly on the political end of the spectrum, and they want to test that in the courts. Opposed to that, you’ve got the current attorney general saying ‘we’ve got a problem,’ because it clearly violates the state constitution - black letter law - and state legislation, state statute.”

Specifically, the notion of a sectarian charter school supported by taxpayer funds appears to be a violation of Title 70, § 3-136 (2022).

In February, current Attorney General Gentner Drummond issued an opinion in which he warned such a school would violate state law and the U.S. Constitution.

He clearly hasn’t changed his mind, as his response to Monday’s decision illustrates.

“The approval of any publicly funded religious school is contrary to Oklahoma law and not in the best interest of taxpayers,” Drummond wrote in a statement sent to KRMG. “It’s extremely disappointing that board members violated their oath in order to fund religious schools with our tax dollars. In doing so, these members have exposed themselves and the state to potential legal action that could be costly.”

A cost that Oklahoma taxpayers will have to bear.