Stevie Nicks bringing solo tour to OKC in October

OKLAHOMA CITY — Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks announced her 2025 solo tour will stop at Oklahoma City’s Paycom Center in October.

On Monday, Nick’s announced nine new shows across North America, including OKC on Oct. 15.

General Onsale for the show begins on April 18 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

A Live Nation Presale begins on April 17 at 10 a.m.

Live Nation said Nick’s entire tour includes:

Tickets on Sale April 18

Tue Aug 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Aug 15 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Tue Aug 19 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sat Aug 23 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Wed Aug 27 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Sat Aug 30 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Tue Oct 07 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena

Sat Oct 11 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Wed Oct 15 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

With Billy Joel, On Sale Now