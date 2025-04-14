Stitt calls for review of Dept. of Mental Health as the agency asks for $6M in supplemental funding

Governor Kevin Stitt called for an independent review of the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services on Monday, citing concerns about previous leadership.

A release from the governor’s office said he would appoint a special investigator to look into “disturbing discoveries” related to the agency’s finances and contracting practices under previous leadership.

“I’ve had frustrations with the mental health department for years and now that we have Commissioner Allie Friesen putting a fresh set of eyes on the department, it’s clear there are problems that need special attention,” said Gov. Stitt. “What we need is an independent third party who can focus all their energy on shining light on this agency and rooting out bad actors.”

Carrie Slatton-Hodges was the department’s previous director, appointed by Governor Stitt in 2020. Gov. Stitt praised Slatton-Hodges when she left the post in 2023.

"Commissioner Slatton-Hodges has been instrumental in the advancement of mental health and substance abuse services in Oklahoma. Her leadership, dedication, and compassion have truly made a difference in the lives of thousands of Oklahomans." Gov. Stitt said at the time.

On this review, Gov. Stitt’s office said the special investigator will be tasked with examining the agency’s finances, employment records and contracting practices and making sure all laws are being followed.

ODMHSAS Commissioner Allie Friesen said her agency would fully cooperate with the investigation.

“My top priority is the well-being of the Oklahomans in our care, and I want to get everything out in the open so we can focus back in on our core mission. The department welcomes this investigation and will fully cooperate.” Commissioner Friesen said.

News of this review comes just days after three of Tulsa’s largest mental health care providers had their state contracts terminated.

Also on Monday, the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services said it had submitted a formal request for a supplemental appropriation of $6.2 million from state lawmakers for Fiscal Year 2025.

The agency said the extra money would “ensure a balanced budget and the continued delivery of essential behavioral health services across the state.”