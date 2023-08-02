Stitt signs Women’s Bill of Rights executive order, critics calling bill anti-LGBTQ+

By signing an executive order on Tuesday at the State Capitol in Oklahoma City, Gov. Kevin Stitt secured into law sex-based words such as “female”, “woman”, and “mother”.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — By signing an executive order on Tuesday at the State Capitol in Oklahoma City, Gov. Kevin Stitt secured into law sex-based words such as “female”, “woman”, and “mother”.

Gov. Stitt is the first governor to issue the Women’s Bill of Rights by executive order.

“I’m doing this for every single lady, woman, and little girl all across the state of Oklahoma,” Gov. Stitt said.

“Oklahomans are fed up with attempts to confuse the word woman and turn it into some kind of ambiguous, perverted definition that harms our real women,” the governor said.

Riley Gaines, a 12x all-American swimmer who’s known for losing an NCAA National Championship after competing against a transgender swimmer, spoke in support of the signing.

Gaines is an adviser to the group Independent Women’s Voice.

“Thankfully, states like Oklahoma and leaders like Gov. Stitt have taken decisive action to safeguard, revitalize and protect women’s sports and spaces,” Gaines said.

Those spaces she spoke of include rape crisis centers, domestic violence shelters, athletic teams, locker rooms, and sororities. ”Now when these words are used in Oklahoma law they will have a meaning so everyone is speaking a common language that is not up for interpretation or redefinition,” Gaines said.

People opposed to the executive order said it is more harmful than helpful.

“I think a lot of people will feel offended by the fact that the government would try to define who you are, and it’s not really their role,” said State Rep. Melissa Provenzano.

The Human Rights Campaign is calling it anti-LGBTQ+.

Freedom Oklahoma responded with the following statement:

“Today Governor Stitt is going to claim he cares about women while signing policy authored by an organization that has opposed both the Equal Rights Amendment and the Paycheck Fairness Act. This Executive Order is neither about rights, nor is it about protecting women. It is a thinly veiled attack on codifying discrimination against transgender women. This bill does not protect women, but instead opens the door for further civil rights violations that open all women to being harassed and targeted as they have their femininity assessed and judged by a public who feels increased permission to police gender. We know that this Executive Order, like the legislation we saw from this same organization this session, is not rooted in what is best for women or even clarity within the law, rather it is a blatant celebration of transmisogyny from the Governor’s office.” said Nicole McAfee, Executive Director of Freedom Oklahoma. “Two Spirit, transgender, and gender non-conforming people have always been in Oklahoma. And we’ll always be here. While we won’t pretend to be surprised that the Governor is engaging in yet another blatant attack on our community, we will continue to act with urgency toward the future where all 2SLGBTQ+ people have the safety to thrive.”

Gov. Stitt is standing by his order.

“We’re making sure that women spaces are safe for women,” he added.



