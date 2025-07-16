Stolen Camaro recovered from Sahoma Lake

SAPULPA -- Over the July 4th holiday weekend, a fisherman’s sonar showed a car sitting at the bottom of Sahoma Lake, and after several days of wondering what he had found, he alerted the Sapulpa Police Department.

A dive team with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol helped retrieve the vehicle on Monday. Officers recovered a maroon 2014 Chevy Camaro SS that was reported stolen out of Tulsa in 2022. It was found without it’s engine, and other parts, and the keys were still in the ignition.

Sapulpa Police Captain Troy Foreman said there was some curiosity about whether or not there was a body in the vehicle, but the car was empty. He said the car looks like it was dumped in the lake recently.

“The vehicle did not appear or look like it had been there for three years. As far as the amount of time, we’re not sure but definitely not three years. It looked like it was more recent -- probably dropped or dumped,” Foreman said.

“Right now, we don’t have any leads or information as far as when it was dumped or how it was dumped in that area,” Foreman said.

Sahoma Lake is located in Creek County, five miles northwest of Sapulpa.