Storms cause power outages across Green Country

UPDATE (6/30/25) — Verdigris Valley Electric Cooperative shared an updates on power outages across Green Country after Sunday night storms.

VVEC said as of 7:45 a.m., crews have restored power to substations in Vera, Collinsville, Sequoyah Feeder 4 and Sequoyah Feeder 1.

VVEC said 658 outages and 6 broken poles remain in its service area. The rain has made the already saturated ground difficult to access in some locations.

Crews have been working nonstop through storms, flooding and downed lines to get power restored as quickly and safely as possible. VVEC reminds residents to avoid all downed power lines and flood waters.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said OK-66 between 400 Road and 410 Road is back open after downed power lines and flooding closed lanes on Sunday night.

UPDATE (6/29/25) — OHP says OK-66 between 400 Road and 410 Road near Foyil is closed due to downed powerlines and flooding.

UPDATE (6/29/25) — Verdigris Valley Electric Company is now reporting roughly 988 people are without power.

Public Service of Oklahoma is reporting 1,607 people in Rogers County without power, 563 people in Washington County and 78 in Osage County.

(6/29/25) ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Over 800 people are without power in Rogers County following thunderstorms.

Verdigris Valley Electric Cooperative is reporting 868 outages, the majority of which are in or near Foyil.

To view the outage map, click here.