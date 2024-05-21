Storms possible for several days

The National Weather Service says scattered severe thunderstorms are expected to develop along a cold front by late Tuesday afternoon.

All modes of severe weather are possible, with the threat continuing into the late evening.

NWS Meteorologist Michael Bowlan says the weather could get ugly this afternoon and tonight.

“Any storms that do fire will definitely have the chance to be severe,” said Bowlan. “Right now, it looks like large to possibly very large hail.”

There is a slight risk for tornadoes.

Bowlan says we don’t expect a huge straight-line wind event either, but isolated gusts could do some damage, and we’ll see further storm development for at least the next week.

The NWS issued a tornado watch until 10pm Tuesday for Tulsa, Wagoner, Mayes, Rogers and Washington counties.