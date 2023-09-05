Stray Dog Escapes Animal Shelter 3 Times to Claim Sofa in Elderly Care Facility–Now He Calls it Home

Detroit dog shelter gets large donation An animal shelter in dire need after a break-in is getting a big boost from an anonymous donor. Make a Difference Rescue in Detroit is home to 45 dogs. But someone broke into the facility last week and stole 4 of them. So a donor stepped up and gave $500K so the shelter could beef up security.

Scout was a mutt and a stray and was kept at a shelter in Michigan until the pooch with no past decided he was tired of waiting to be adopted and went trotting out looking for someone to adopt, successfully escaping the shelter and its fences 3 separate times in pursuit of a permanent home.

From the Detroit Free Press comes the story of Scout’s adoption of an entire nursing home, and the invaluable partnership formed between the determined dog, the residents, and the nurses.

According to Good News Network, one day in mid-July, Antrim County Animal Control was called to Meadow Brook Medical Care Facility where they found one of their shelter’s dogs, Scout, curled up on the couch in the waiting room.

He had escaped last night from their shelter just down the road, and somehow managed to scale the 10-foot chain link fence, another 6-foot solid privacy fence, cross a busy highway without being run over, find the nursing home, go in through the front door undeterred and curl up on the couch to sleep.

It was a puzzling story, but without any satisfactory way of answering the question, they took Scout back to the shelter only for him to escape again a few nights later and turn up on the couch in the Meadow Brook waiting room. Then, a few nights after that, there Scout was again, and the staff felt they had a decision to make.

“I’m a person who looks at outward signs, and if it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be,” Marna Robertson, the nursing home’s administrator, told the Free Press. “He did that one time, two times, three times, and obviously that’s something that you should pay attention to. And I asked the staff, ‘Well, he wants to be here. Would anybody like to have a dog?’”

Formally adopted by the nursing home, Scout, who the staff says clearly had been abused in his past life, quickly set about the business of making friends with the residents. A long-term/permanent care facility that houses dementia patients, elderly without any other family support, and those in the end-of-life stages, having the dog around has turned out to be a priceless addition.



