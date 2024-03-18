Student Gets Bullied For His Homemade University of Tennessee T-Shirt, UT Makes It Official Design

A fourth grader needed a shirt for “College Colors Day” at school. The boy at Altamonte Elementary School in Altamonte Springs, Florida got creative and made his own University of Tennessee design. Unfortunately a few bullies targeted him for it, so UT defended him by turning his shirt into a mass-produced design that became their most popular tee shirt, according to Inspire More.

A teacher named Laura Snyder posted about the incident on Facebook, saying the boy didn’t have any UT apparel so he drew the logo on a piece of paper and taped it to an orange shirt.

Snyder said the boy was so excited to show her his shirt but girls at lunch made fun of him.

The teacher’s Facebook post went viral and dozens of people began messaging her with support. Higher-ups at the University also noticed.

The university sent him a lot of swag. According to Inspire More the school also announced it was making the boy’s design into an official shirt and donating a portion of every sale to an anti-bullying foundation.

The student has also been promised a four-year scholarship!

In a post on X the Knox News says the shirt is still the school’s most popular and raised more than $952,000 for STOMP Out Bullying.