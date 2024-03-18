Student Gets Bullied For His Homemade University of Tennessee T-Shirt, UT Makes It Official Design

By Jen Townley

A fourth grader needed a shirt for “College Colors Day” at school. The boy at Altamonte Elementary School in Altamonte Springs, Florida got creative and made his own University of Tennessee design. Unfortunately a few bullies targeted him for it, so UT defended him by turning his shirt into a mass-produced design that became their most popular tee shirt, according to Inspire More.

A teacher named Laura Snyder posted about the incident on Facebook, saying the boy didn’t have any UT apparel so he drew the logo on a piece of paper and taped it to an orange shirt.

Snyder said the boy was so excited to show her his shirt but girls at lunch made fun of him.

The teacher’s Facebook post went viral and dozens of people began messaging her with support. Higher-ups at the University also noticed.

The university sent him a lot of swag. According to Inspire More the school also announced it was making the boy’s design into an official shirt and donating a portion of every sale to an anti-bullying foundation.

The student has also been promised a four-year scholarship!

In a post on X the Knox News says the shirt is still the school’s most popular and raised more than $952,000 for STOMP Out Bullying.

Jen Townley

Jen Townley

Listen to Jen Townley weekday mornings on the KRMG Morning News with Dan Potter

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595
    More From K95.5

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!