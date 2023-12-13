Study: Oklahoma mortgage rates rank among most affordable

Mortgage rates climb nearly half a percentage point in a month Bill Lackey/Staff

By Glenn Schroeder

A new study reveals mortgage payments in Oklahoma, on average, are the seventh-most affordable in the nation.

Research conducted by SelfStorage.com indicates Oklahoma mortgage holders take out an average loan of $165,634.

An average monthly payment of $1,101 translates to nearly 24 percent of the state’s average monthly income of $4,652.

Average home values, loan amounts, and incomes in each state were used to establish average monthly mortgage payments.

West Virginia has the most affordable monthly payments.

The top ten affordable state all spend below one-quarter of their monthly income on mortgage payments.

