Study; One in five Oklahomans are anxious, depressed

Blue Monday: You feeling depressed?

By Glenn Schroeder

A new study reveals around one-in-five Oklahomans suffer from anxiety and/or depression.

Between February and March 2024, Oklahoma reported that 22.8% of its population had symptoms of anxiety, while 20% had symptoms of depression.

Behavioral health treatment center, The Dawn Rehab Thailand, analyzed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to identify what percentage of each state’s population has anxiety or depressive symptoms.

Nationally, nearly 14% of the population report experiencing symptoms of depression, while 17% of Americans reported symptoms of anxiety.

Those aged 18-29 are reported to have the highest percentage of symptoms of depression, while those aged 70-79 are reported to have the lowest rates.


