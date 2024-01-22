Study reveals best, worst states to retire

COLA increase This Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, photo shows a Social Security card in Tigard, Ore. Millions of retirees on Social Security will get a 5.9% boost in benefits for 2022. The biggest cost-of-living adjustment in 39 years follows a burst in inflation as the economy struggles to shake off the drag of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane) (Jenny Kane/AP)

By Glenn Schroeder

A new survey lists the best and worst states to retire.

WalletHub ranked Oklahoma the 5th worst state to retire.

WalletHub compared 50 states across 46 metrics, including affordability, health-related factors and overall quality of life.

Oklahoma ranked near the bottom for having an elderly friendly labor market and life expectancy.

But Oklahoma scored well for having a low cost of living.

Florida is rated the top state for retirees. “Florida is the best state for retirees in part due to its lack of estate or inheritance taxes and its low cost for adult day health care and homeowner services,” said WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe.

“Florida provides a great natural environment for retirees, with the second-most shoreline miles of any state, and it ranks among the top states for adult volunteer activities, golf courses, country clubs and theater companies,” Happe added.



