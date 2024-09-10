Stunt driver breaks world record for bungee jumping in a car

Sand Castle Builders Seek New World Record DUISBURG, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 01: A representative from the Guinness Book of World Records Jack Brockba stands next to the Sandburg sandcastle on September 1, 2017 in Duisburg, Germany. A local travel agency commissioned the building of the sandcastle and sought to beat the previous world record of 14.84 meters and make it with 16.68 meters to set the new Guinness Book of World Record. The Sandburg took three weeks to build and is made from 3,500 tons of sand. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images) (Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

PARIS, France — A professional stunt driver in Paris went bungee jumping inside a car and broke a Guinness World Record.

Nissan France organized the world record attempt in the Paris Business District, located in the Puteaux area.

Nissan recruited professional stuntman and race car driver, Laurent Lasko, to take the driver’s seat of a Qashqai e-Power.

The car was attached to eight bungee cords and was dropped from a crane at a height of 213 feet and 3 inches.

The stunt met the exact goal set by Guinness World Records and took the title of the highest car bungee jump.

Nisaan Marketing Director Jérôme Biguet said the stunt seemed like a logical next step after several of their TV commercials featured the Qashqai e-Power engaging in extreme sports like skateboarding and paintball.

