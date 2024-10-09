Superintendent arrested for DUI in school vehicle

TULSA — The Superintendent of Muldrow Public Schools was pulled over before 11am Tuesday in south Tulsa while driving an SUV owned by the school district.

According to the arrest report, Leon Ashlock crashed the SUV into a concrete barrier on the Creek Turnpike before he eventually stopped just west of Yale.

Troopers say Ashlock’s eyes were bloodshot and he was reportedly confused about how he got to Tulsa.

Troopers also say they found alcohol in the SUV.

Ashlock was arrested for driving under the influence and transporting an open container.

Muldrow Public Schools said they are aware of the incident and would release a full report “at the appropriate time.”