Superintendent Fields drops Walters’ Bible mandate

Lindel Fields leads first meeting as Oklahoma state superintendent, focuses on backlog (FOX23.com News Staff)
By Steve Berg

New Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Lindel Fields says he’s dropping the plan by former Superintendent Ryan Walters to put Bibles in classrooms.

In a statement, Fields says he has no plans to distribute Bibles in classrooms and says he and the Department of Education will file a motion, asking the State Supreme Court to dismiss a lawsuit from parents and others, who were trying to stop Walters’ mandate.

Fields says if dropping the Bible plan frees up any money, that it’s good timing, because his team is currently planning the budget.

