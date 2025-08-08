Superintendent Walters Announces Major Changes to State Testing

OKLAHOMA CITY -- State Superintendent Ryan Walters is putting a halt to End-of-Year testing for certain grades, starting this coming school year.

Walters recently announced the testing change for Oklahoma public school students, beginning in the 2025–2026 school year. In a statement sent to KRMG, the State Department of Education will allow districts to use approved benchmark assessments in place of the current high-stakes, end-of-year tests for grades 3rd through 8th in Math and English Language Arts.

“The teachers-union-approach is failing our kids,” said Superintendent Walters. “By moving away from outdated state tests and empowering local districts, we’re reducing the burden on students, parents, and teachers while ensuring high-quality education that is no longer driven by bureaucrats or outside groups.”

Walters claims that 81% of the 23,000 parents surveyed said state testing is not necessary for evaluating student learning.