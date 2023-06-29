Surfer’s face is impaled by a fish

Australian Steve Kazic was with a surfing group off the coast of the Mentawai Islands, west of Indonesia, at the Playground Surf Resort last Saturday.

The dailymail.com reports Mr. Kazic was sitting on his board when something struck his face, and he initially thought it was one of his mates throwing seaweed at him.

It wasn’t seaweed! A garfish, a silver fish with a long beak-like mouth, had flung itself from the water and pierced Mr Kazic through the cartilage of his upper nose.

As soon as the fish hit Mr Kazic its body snapped off, leaving just the beak.

The surfers around Mr Kazic quickly spotted his bloody face and piled him into a speedboat to rush to the shore.

The group made it back to the resort in about 15 minutes but with no hospital nearby and the fish’s beak still lodged in Mr. Kazic’s nose, causing a ‘fair amount of blood’ - he began to panic.

Fortunately, one of Mr Kazic’s fellow surfers, Kyle Kophamel, happened to be a doctor.

Dr Kophamel created a makeshift operating room in the resort and managed to remove the fish remains within an hour.

‘It felt like one of those up-to-the-gods chance events,’ Mr Kazic said.

‘[Dr Kophamel] said the spot where I was pierced was only half an inch away from losing my eyesight.’

Mr Kazic said he was left with three stitches after his surgery and has seen no sign of infection.

‘I’m very thankful for Kyle and everyone,’ he said.