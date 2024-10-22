Suspect accused of impersonating an FBI agent

Michael Williams

By April Hill

BIXBY, Okla — The FBI needs help from the public to continue the case of impersonating an FBI agent.

Agents say they need additional victims and witnesses to come forward.

Last Wednesday, the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force served a search warrant at a Bixby home for a man who they say had falsely identified himself as a federal agent. Investigators say they found multiple firearms, ballistic armor and law enforcement paraphernalia.

Agents also found a Jeep equipped with red and blue lights and a siren.

Michael Williams was then arrested.

Anyone who has interacted with Williams is asked to contact the FBI Tulsa office. You can also submit an anonymous tip at tips.fbi.gov.

