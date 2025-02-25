Suspect in ambush shooting that left 2 teens dead in Tulsa added to OK AG’s 10 Most Wanted list

TULSA, Okla. — A suspect in an ambush shooting that left two teenagers dead in Tulsa has been added to Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s 10 Most Wanted list.

Tulsa homicide detectives are working to track down 19-year-old Angel Ibarra. He’s wanted for murder in connection to a shooting that left two teens dead at an east Tulsa apartment complex on Feb. 8.

Tulsa Police said Ibarra is the last outstanding suspect. Police have already arrested two other teens, 18-year-old Christopher Atjun, who turned himself in, and 16-year-old Joseph Melendez.

Court documents show all three suspects are charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Ibarra and Atjun are also charged with two counts of shooting with intent to kill.

An affidavit said Melendez gave Atjun a gun that was then used when he and Ibarra got out of a car and shot at four victims.

Two 18-year-olds, Arturo Degollado and Jett Brummett, died at the scene. Police said the two other teens were injured but are expected to be OK.

Investigators said Atjun and Ibarra had targeted one of the murder victims. The other three victims were not believed to be targets, according to police.

Now, the Attorney General’s Office agents are working with TPD to arrest Ibarra. A reward of up to $8,000 is available for information directly leading to his arrest.

“It is our hope that Oklahomans can help lead to the capture of this dangerous individual,” Drummond said. “The 10 Most Wanted list has proven to be a valuable tool in helping law enforcement track down fugitives from justice.”

If you have information about Angel Ibarra and his whereabouts, you’re asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677). You can remain anonymous.

To look at the AG’s 10 Most Wanted list, click here.