Suspect arrested after shooting at car along I-244

Tulsa Police say they have taken a suspect into custody after they were involved in a shooting along Interstate 244 Expressway.

Police received a call around 6:30 a.m. from a man saying a vehicle was following him on the highway and shooting at his car near 8900 East I-244 heading westbound. Police say the suspect and victim both pulled into the QuikTrip at 7878 East Admiral Place where officers arrived and took the suspect into custody.

Police say there were no injuries. The suspect has not been identified at this time.