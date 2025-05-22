Suspect arrested after shooting at midtown Tulsa hotel

Darrell Owens
By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — Police arrested a suspect in a shooting at a midtown hotel Wednesday morning.

According to Tulsa Police, officers responded to a shooting at the Studio Star Extended Stay near 51st and Yale around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Once on the scene, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds on the third floor. The victim told officers he didn’t know who shot him or why. He was taken to the hospital and was last listed as stable.

Police said multiple witnesses identified Darrell Owens as the shooter. Owens was later arrested and booked into Tulsa County Jail on multiple charges, including felony firearm possession and shooting with intent to kill.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!